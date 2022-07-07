Seaport Global Securities lifts PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.83%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PDCE stock rose by 22.44%. The one-year PDC Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.35. The average equity rating for PDCE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.49 billion, with 96.28 million shares outstanding and 95.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PDCE stock reached a trading volume of 3088869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCE shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PDCE Stock Performance Analysis:

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.83. With this latest performance, PDCE shares dropped by -34.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.84, while it was recorded at 59.55 for the last single week of trading, and 61.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDC Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.20. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66.

PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PDCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,412 million, or 97.70% of PDCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,117,016, which is approximately -26.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,540,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.43 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $307.91 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -5.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 12,449,047 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 16,521,231 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 66,036,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,006,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,990,015 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,512,554 shares during the same period.