SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Is Currently 19.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] traded at a high on 07/06/22, posting a 19.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.74. The company report on July 6, 2022 that SCWorx Announces Final Approval of Previously Disclosed Securities Class Action and Derivative Action Lawsuits.

SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) today announced that it has received final court approval to settle both the securities class action and derivative action lawsuits which were commenced in 2020.

The class action was consolidated under the caption Yannes v. SCWorx Corp. (1:20-cv-03349). The settlement resolves all claims asserted against SCWorx and the other named defendant without any admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Company or any defendant. Under the terms of the class action agreement, (i) the insurers for the Company and Marc Schessel (former CEO) will make a cash payment to the class plaintiffs and (ii) the Company will issue $600,000 worth of common stock to the class Plaintiffs, in exchange for which all parties will be released from all claims related to the securities class action litigation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30646740 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SCWorx Corp. stands at 16.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for WORX stock reached $8.70 million, with 11.34 million shares outstanding and 9.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 224.80K shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 30646740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7893, while it was recorded at 0.6667 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2191 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.94. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.63.

SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; HUDOCK, INC., holding 89,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in WORX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 13,288 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 87,286 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 250,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,300 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,041 shares during the same period.