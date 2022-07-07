Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] gain 128.65% so far this year. What now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] price plunged by -10.86 percent to reach at -$3.57. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by the President of the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announces that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased 50,000 common shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of $34.70 per share.

A sum of 3350470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares reached a high of $32.38 and dropped to a low of $28.50 until finishing in the latest session at $29.29.

The one-year STNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.38. The average equity rating for STNG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $35.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15.50 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on STNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

STNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.08. With this latest performance, STNG shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.22, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at -6.98. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.61.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $868 million, or 47.20% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,685,002, which is approximately -0.753% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,578,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.74 million in STNG stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $75.42 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly -11.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 4,688,191 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,402,290 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,314,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,405,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,904,850 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,858 shares during the same period.