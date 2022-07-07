RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] – find out why.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] closed the trading session at $210.93 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $203.83, while the highest price level was $215.51. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Scott Sheffield, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. A few days after the presentation, access to an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.37 percent and weekly performance of -10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 4097706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $303.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $230 to $234. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $216, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 10.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -24.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.75, while it was recorded at 219.85 for the last single week of trading, and 218.06 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 17.40%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,352 million, or 92.20% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,961,809, which is approximately -9.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,778,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.37 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 9.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 588 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 24,745,330 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 16,740,958 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 178,613,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,099,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,018,888 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 922,725 shares during the same period.