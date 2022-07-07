PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Stock trading around $27.27 per share: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] traded at a low on 07/06/22, posting a -3.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.27. The company report on June 28, 2022 that PBF Energy to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3432159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PBF Energy Inc. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $3.12 billion, with 120.34 million shares outstanding and 108.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 3432159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PBF stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.94. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -29.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.50, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.96 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $2,653 million, or 79.90% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,561,319, which is approximately -2.818% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,265,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.75 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $242.71 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -13.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 12,510,279 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,709,959 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 72,641,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,861,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,801 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,980 shares during the same period.