Needham slashes price target on RingCentral Inc. [RNG] – find out why.

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] traded at a low on 07/06/22, posting a -9.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.36. The company report on May 9, 2022 that RingCentral Appoints Sonalee Parekh as Chief Financial Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mo Katibeh appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced that Sonalee Parekh has been appointed as RingCentral’s Chief Financial Officer and will join the Company in her new role by May 31, 2022. Parekh will be responsible for all the company’s financial functions, including financial planning, controllership, tax, treasury, corporate development and investor relations. The company also announced that Mo Katibeh, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as President of RingCentral, effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3096084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RingCentral Inc. stands at 8.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for RNG stock reached $4.97 billion, with 94.57 million shares outstanding and 83.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 3096084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $126.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $95 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on RNG stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RNG shares from 450 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 106.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 33.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RNG stock performed recently?

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.72, while it was recorded at 55.91 for the last single week of trading, and 150.95 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $4,957 million, or 95.50% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,577,127, which is approximately 3.47% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,835,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.86 million in RNG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $465.14 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 1.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 9,987,117 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 8,519,162 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 62,318,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,824,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,078,862 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,414 shares during the same period.