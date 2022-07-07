MetLife Inc. [MET] is -0.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] slipped around -0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.93 at the close of the session, down -0.66%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 9-10 a.m. (ET). The call will follow MetLife’s issuance of its second quarter 2022 earnings news release and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. The news release and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement will also be available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

The conference call will be available live via telephone and the internet. To listen via telephone, dial 877-692-8955 (U.S.) or 234-720-6979 (outside the U.S.). The participant access code is 2510803. To listen to the conference call via the internet, click the link to the webcast on the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to listen to the call via telephone or the internet should dial in or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

MetLife Inc. stock is now -0.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $62.495 and lowest of $60.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.18, which means current price is +2.86% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 3805517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.67, while it was recorded at 62.73 for the last single week of trading, and 65.26 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.18%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $37,573 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,186,350, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,433,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.57 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

606 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 33,989,557 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 42,295,625 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 526,432,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,717,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,946,848 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,347 shares during the same period.