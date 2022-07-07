Market cap of Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] reaches 8.92M – now what?

Maris-Tech Ltd. [NASDAQ: MTEK] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $2.09. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Maris-Tech’s Technology to be Deployed at Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission- Israeli Spacecraft.

Maris- Tech received a purchase order from SpaceIL for the development of a video recording, streaming and image processing solution.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced that it has been chosen by SpaceIL, an organization that strives to promote science and science education, which in 2019 became the first private entity in history to reach the moon, to take part in “Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission”, Israeli Lunar Spacecraft. As a result, the Company received a purchase order, for the Jupiter-Space development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.73 percent and weekly performance of 3.17 percent. The stock has performed 14.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 170.22K shares, MTEK reached to a volume of 71486679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maris-Tech Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1769, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Maris-Tech Ltd. [NASDAQ:MTEK] by around 7,808 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTEK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,808 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.