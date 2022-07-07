Market Analysts see Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.50 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Ipsen to acquire Epizyme, expanding its portfolio in oncology.

Transaction focused on lead asset Tazverik® (tazemetostat), a first-in-class EZH2a inhibitor approved in the U.S.

Acquisition to bolster Ipsen’s growing oncology presence and leverage its infrastructure.

Epizyme Inc. stock has also gained 0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPZM stock has inclined by 24.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.40% and lost -40.40% year-on date.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $249.07 million, with 144.20 million shares outstanding and 125.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 6966305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, EPZM shares gained by 187.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.01 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7358, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2534 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

There are presently around $221 million, or 91.30% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: RP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,833,334, which is approximately 247.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15,522,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.97 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.95 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 41.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 66,431,140 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,041,793 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 76,625,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,098,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,992,071 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,992 shares during the same period.