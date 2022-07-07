Market Analysts see CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a low on 07/06/22, posting a -1.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.91. The company report on July 5, 2022 that CNH Industrial Wins Sustainability Category at 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) received a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for outstanding achievement in the Sustainability Leadership category, which honors manufacturers that are shaping the future of the sector through digital transformation. This is the third consecutive year that the Company has earned recognition from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, which is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3501166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 2.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $14.69 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 994.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 3501166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.58 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $5,701 million, or 52.00% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 92,317,730, which is approximately -5.712% of the company’s market cap and around 27.05% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 40,919,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.02 million in CNHI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $372.28 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 94,108,963 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 106,216,536 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 312,383,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,708,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,011,905 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 45,865,228 shares during the same period.