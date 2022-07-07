Market Analysts see Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Beyond Air Inc. [NASDAQ: XAIR] price surged by 17.73 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Beyond Air® Reports Financial Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2022.

LungFit® PH received FDA approval for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure on June 28, 2022 and the first phase of U.S. commercial launch has begun.

Presented positive data for high-concentration nitric oxide (NO) with LungFit® PRO in hospitalized patients with community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, at ECCMID 2022.

A sum of 4198616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 462.62K shares. Beyond Air Inc. shares reached a high of $10.73 and dropped to a low of $8.62 until finishing in the latest session at $9.96.

The one-year XAIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.76. The average equity rating for XAIR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XAIR shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XAIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Beyond Air Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Beyond Air Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Air Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1848.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

XAIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.32. With this latest performance, XAIR shares gained by 69.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Air Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2543.95. Beyond Air Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2619.67.

Return on Total Capital for XAIR is now -73.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.75. Additionally, XAIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] managed to generate an average of -$557,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Beyond Air Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 18.40% of XAIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XAIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 923,049, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 780,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.6 million in XAIR stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $5.55 million in XAIR stock with ownership of nearly 36.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Air Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Air Inc. [NASDAQ:XAIR] by around 732,830 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 718,425 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,029,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,480,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XAIR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,921 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 254,374 shares during the same period.