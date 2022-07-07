JP Morgan lifts Nucor Corporation [NUE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] traded at a high on 07/06/22, posting a 1.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.91. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Nucor Completes Acquisition of C.H.I. Overhead Doors.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of C.H.I. Overhead Doors (C.H.I.) from KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) for $3.0 billion. C.H.I. is a leading manufacturer of overhead doors for residential and commercial markets in the United States and Canada.

“We are very excited to welcome our C.H.I. teammates to the Nucor team,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “They have built a tremendous business with strong growth prospects that is a natural fit with our capabilities. We look forward to working with their senior management team to execute the next phase of growth for C.H.I. and Nucor.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3214344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nucor Corporation stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for NUE stock reached $27.85 billion, with 271.56 million shares outstanding and 264.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 3214344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $133.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on NUE stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 105 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.87.

How has NUE stock performed recently?

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.48, while it was recorded at 105.36 for the last single week of trading, and 121.04 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 40.37%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $22,886 million, or 82.30% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,272,561, which is approximately -1.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 3.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 16,820,214 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 14,660,499 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 187,318,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,799,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,080 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,475 shares during the same period.