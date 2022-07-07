Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] Is Currently 76.61 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ: IINN] gained 76.61% or 0.95 points to close at $2.19 with a heavy trading volume of 88375009 shares. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Inspira™ Technologies Develops a Non-Invasive Blood Sensor Designed to Alert Real-Time Change in Patients – Potentially Targets $2.5 Billion ABG Market.

HYLA™ blood sensor intends to reduce the need for actual blood samples to be taken from patients.

Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, revealed the development of the HYLA™ blood sensor. Without the need to take actual blood samples from patients, Inspira’s non-invasive optical blood sensor is being designed to perform real-time and continuous blood monitoring to alert physicians of immediate signs of changes in a patient’s clinical condition. The HYLA blood sensor is targeting the potential $2.5 billion Point of Care testing, ABG (Arterial Blood Gas) analyzer market.

It opened the trading session at $2.26, the shares rose to $2.65 and dropped to $2.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IINN points out that the company has recorded -45.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -99.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 53.76K shares, IINN reached to a volume of 88375009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for IINN stock

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.20. With this latest performance, IINN shares gained by 34.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6900, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6900 for the last 200 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.26.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of IINN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IINN stocks are: IEQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 51,949, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.66% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 15,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in IINN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in IINN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ:IINN] by around 69,219 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 62,420 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 62,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IINN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,219 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 62,420 shares during the same period.