Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain 15.24% so far this year. What now?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] slipped around -6.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.90 at the close of the session, down -11.02%. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Futu SG Strengthens Its Leading Position as The First Digital Brokerage to Receive Full SGX Memberships.

Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Futu SG” or “Futu Singapore”), a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU) offering securities trading services via moomoo app in Singapore, had the gong-strike ceremony today to mark it becoming the first digital brokerage with full Singapore Exchange memberships.

Futu SG is officially admitted as a Trading and Clearing Member of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited and Trading Member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. In addition, it will hold clearing membership in SGX subsidiary The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, as well as becoming a depository agent of the financial institution. Futu SG is now one of the twelve SGX members with full memberships among other 79 members.

Futu Holdings Limited stock is now 15.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUTU Stock saw the intraday high of $55.49 and lowest of $49.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.90, which means current price is +135.04% above from all time high which was touched on 06/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 4430789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on FUTU stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 198 to 51.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.68.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 35.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 52.49 for the last single week of trading, and 47.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

There are presently around $1,779 million, or 39.70% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately -22.451% of the company’s market cap and around 9.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,960,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.01 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.03 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 6,917,454 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,847,524 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,959,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,724,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,442 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,901 shares during the same period.