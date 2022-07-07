For Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: KZIA] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.11 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2022 that US FDA AWARDS RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION (RPDD) TO PAXALISIB FOR AT/RT, A RARE FORM OF CHILDHOOD BRAIN CANCER.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to Kazia’s paxalisib for the treatment of atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumors (AT/RT), a rare and highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited represents 13.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.58 million with the latest information. KZIA stock price has been found in the range of $4.02 to $4.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 271.36K shares, KZIA reached a trading volume of 5475088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZIA shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KZIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for KZIA stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, KZIA shares dropped by -30.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.19. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.47.

Return on Total Capital for KZIA is now -22.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.90% of KZIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZIA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 293,376, which is approximately -2.021% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 26,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in KZIA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.1 million in KZIA stock with ownership of nearly -50.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ:KZIA] by around 1,833 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 101,464 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 272,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZIA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,738 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 56,895 shares during the same period.