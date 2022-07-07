For Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG], Analyst sees a rise to $122. What next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] plunged by -$7.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $130.74 during the day while it closed the day at $124.42. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Cheniere and Chevron Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (“SPL”) and Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), have each entered into long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreements (each, an “SPA”) with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (“Chevron”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). At plateau, Chevron will purchase a combined 2.0 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from Cheniere subsidiaries, subject to certain conditions described below.

Under the first SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from SPL on a free-on-board (“FOB”) basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.0 mtpa during 2027 and continue until mid-2042. Under the second SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on an FOB basis with deliveries beginning in 2027 and continuing for approximately 15 years. The Cheniere Marketing SPA is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The purchase price for LNG under the SPAs is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Cheniere Energy Inc. stock has also loss -7.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNG stock has declined by -12.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.40% and gained 22.68% year-on date.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $31.88 billion, with 254.00 million shares outstanding and 252.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3539723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $161.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LNG stock trade performance evaluation

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.76, while it was recorded at 131.18 for the last single week of trading, and 119.42 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,117 million, or 90.40% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,330,395, which is approximately 1.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,828,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.47 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 23.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 26,159,606 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 32,097,314 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 154,779,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,036,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,526,337 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,919 shares during the same period.