Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.44 billion, down -33.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] traded at a high on 07/06/22, posting a 1.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.22. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Entegris Completes Acquisition of CMC Materials, Solidifying Position as the Global Leader in Electronic Materials.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP).

“It is an exciting day at Entegris. With the closing of the acquisition of CMC Materials, we are creating the global leader in electronic materials,” said Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer of Entegris. “We are better positioned than ever to address our customers’ most demanding process challenges and support their ambitious technology roadmaps, while achieving a faster time-to-solution. The addition of CMC Materials further differentiates our unit-driven platform and will allow us to unlock significant growth through enhanced innovation, scale and execution. We are confident that the combined organization will be poised to deliver meaningful value for our customers, colleagues and shareholders. Moving forward we are focused on efficiently and effectively completing the integration of CMC Materials, driving revenue and cost synergies, and deleveraging the balance sheet.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3252386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entegris Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $13.06 billion, with 135.67 million shares outstanding and 134.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 3252386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $152.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 115.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has ENTG stock performed recently?

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.86. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.35, while it was recorded at 91.47 for the last single week of trading, and 125.39 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 15.39%.

Insider trade positions for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

There are presently around $12,373 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,038,324, which is approximately 2.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,409,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $829.04 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly -38.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 17,835,234 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 14,617,847 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 103,887,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,340,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,966,155 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 827,037 shares during the same period.