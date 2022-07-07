Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is 10.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.95%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Corteva Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, August 4, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until August 5, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 17.08%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.95. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.72 billion, with 727.00 million shares outstanding and 725.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 4651606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.36, while it was recorded at 53.83 for the last single week of trading, and 51.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.55%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,297 million, or 82.10% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,762,837, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,242,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.0 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -11.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 44,964,134 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 41,731,275 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 491,601,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,296,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,924,434 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,755 shares during the same period.