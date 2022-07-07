CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $99

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] gained 0.05% or 0.04 points to close at $83.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3242970 shares. The company report on June 21, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department’s Final Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (“Commerce”) final affirmative determinations in antidumping and countervailing duty (“AD/CVD”) investigations of urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”).

“Today’s final determinations by the U.S. Department of Commerce represent an impartial application of U.S. law designed to ensure a level playing field for American industries competing against the unfair trade practices from state-subsidized entities underpinning UAN imports from both Russia and Trinidad for many years,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “These unfair trade practices have been thoroughly documented by U.S. government professionals during the process leading to today’s announcement. We believe this is an important step in the enforcement of longstanding U.S. trade rules to promote fair competition and in supporting a sustainable and reliable domestic UAN industry to serve American farmers.”.

It opened the trading session at $83.09, the shares rose to $84.52 and dropped to $79.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CF points out that the company has recorded 18.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CF reached to a volume of 3242970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $110.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 81 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.07, while it was recorded at 84.90 for the last single week of trading, and 78.85 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $15,889 million, or 93.80% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,747,358, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,547,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -7.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 30,151,256 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 30,828,168 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 129,194,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,174,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,803,024 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,566,606 shares during the same period.