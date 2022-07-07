Atotech Limited [ATC] Stock trading around $20.78 per share: What’s Next?

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] price surged by 4.84 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Atotech Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Generates first quarter revenue of $358 million, approximately 1% over the prior-year period; chemistry organic revenue grew 3%.

Reports net income of $48 million, compared to a net loss of $72 million in the first quarter of 2021, the latter reflecting one-time expenses during last year’s re-financing activities.

A sum of 3156500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 824.28K shares. Atotech Limited shares reached a high of $20.85 and dropped to a low of $19.58 until finishing in the latest session at $20.78.

The one-year ATC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.88. The average equity rating for ATC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atotech Limited [ATC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ATC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atotech Limited [ATC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, ATC shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.22, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 23.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atotech Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atotech Limited [ATC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.38. Atotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Atotech Limited [ATC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,633 million, or 94.70% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; VERSOR INVESTMENTS LP, holding 3,443,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.25 million in ATC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $52.52 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 8,234,577 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,815,900 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 163,240,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,290,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,298 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,788,419 shares during the same period.