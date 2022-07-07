Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $245.25 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $245.25 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $244.54, while the highest price level was $248.081. The company report on June 20, 2022 that AMGEN FOUNDATION MORE THAN DOUBLES COMMITMENT TO LABXCHANGE, FREE VIRTUAL SCIENCE EDUCATION PLATFORM.

Founding and Lead Sponsor in Collaboration with the Vice Provost of Advances in Learning at Harvard University.

The Amgen Foundation today announced an increased commitment to LabXchange, an online science education platform that provides users with access to high-quality science education resources at no cost. The Amgen Foundation is expanding its impact on science education with Harvard’s Vice Provost of Advances in Learning by more than doubling their investment in LabXchange. As the founding and lead sponsor of LabXchange, the Amgen Foundation has committed $30 million to enhance science learning opportunities for students and educators worldwide in addition to the $13 million previously donated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.01 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 4312754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $250.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $210 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $272 to $285, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 235 to 238.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 146.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.39, while it was recorded at 245.25 for the last single week of trading, and 228.05 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.10%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,851 million, or 81.20% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,028,170, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,329,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.53 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,139 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 24,402,672 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 23,263,365 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 377,296,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,962,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,802,969 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,626 shares during the same period.