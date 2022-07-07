Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $30

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: COLD] slipped around -0.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.00 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -5.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLD Stock saw the intraday high of $31.89 and lowest of $30.905 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.85, which means current price is +29.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 3221150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on COLD stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COLD shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.83, while it was recorded at 30.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.38.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]

There are presently around $8,810 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 40,846,206, which is approximately 13.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,799,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $617.8 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:COLD] by around 26,913,247 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 27,198,576 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 225,028,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,140,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,911 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,083,223 shares during the same period.