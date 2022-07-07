Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $26

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Veradigm Issued Patent for Risk Adjustment Method and Apparatus.

Veradigm is providing health plans with a patent-protected method to support risk adjustment programs through “Dynamic Intervention Planning”.

Veradigm, a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), today announced that its method and apparatus for risk adjustment patent (“Dynamic Intervention Planning”) has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

A sum of 5365935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $15.29 and dropped to a low of $14.77 until finishing in the latest session at $14.97.

The one-year MDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.32. The average equity rating for MDRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

MDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,823 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,000,787, which is approximately -3.546% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,852,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.45 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $146.38 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -4.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 13,611,789 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 16,488,383 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 90,450,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,551,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,559,487 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 868,278 shares during the same period.