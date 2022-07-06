why CDK Global Inc. [CDK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.50

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] slipped around -0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $54.76 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Omnicell, Southwestern Energy and Ormat Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Omnicell Inc (NASD: OMCL) will replace Coherent Inc. (NASD: COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) will replace Omnicell in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) is acquiring Coherent in a deal expected to be completed on July 1, pending final closing conditions.

CDK Global Inc. stock is now 31.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDK Stock saw the intraday high of $54.865 and lowest of $54.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.12, which means current price is +35.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CDK reached a trading volume of 16812551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 33.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CDK stock performed recently?

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, CDK shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.40, while it was recorded at 54.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.74 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

There are presently around $5,783 million, or 92.30% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,262,032, which is approximately 4.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,185,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.39 million in CDK stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $365.62 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly 3.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 9,340,939 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 12,456,089 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 83,661,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,458,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,230 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,153,003 shares during the same period.