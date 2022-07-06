Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.24%. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 2, 2022.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 1, 2022 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper’s website at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

Over the last 12 months, FANG stock rose by 18.54%. The one-year Diamondback Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.93. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.25 billion, with 177.56 million shares outstanding and 176.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, FANG stock reached a trading volume of 4762234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $183.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 7.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.88, while it was recorded at 121.72 for the last single week of trading, and 123.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FANG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 16.85%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,220 million, or 91.80% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,410,453, which is approximately -1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,599,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 15,983,394 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 16,234,122 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 126,350,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,567,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,732 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,125,139 shares during the same period.