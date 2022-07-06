Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Vistra Corp. [VST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] slipped around -1.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.66 at the close of the session, down -7.24%. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Vistra Reports PJM Auction Results.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today reported its results from the PJM capacity auction for planning year 2023/2024. The company cleared a total of 6,868 megawatts (MW) at a weighted average clearing price of $37.20 per megawatt-day, equating to approximately $94 million in capacity revenue for the 2023/2024 planning year. Including Vistra’s incremental revenue of approximately $70-75 million from existing retail and other third-party bilateral sales above the capacity auction clearing price, Vistra’s total estimated revenues for the 2023/2024 planning year as of June 21, 2022 are projected to be approximately $164-169 million.

The table below lists Vistra’s cleared capacity and associated clearing price for the 2023/2024 capacity auction by zone and reporting segment.

Vistra Corp. stock is now -4.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VST Stock saw the intraday high of $23.14 and lowest of $20.995 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.39, which means current price is +6.92% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5940080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp. [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.74, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 20.30%.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $9,353 million, or 99.80% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,604,079, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.81 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $558.99 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 2.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 31,868,012 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 63,417,592 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 305,262,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,548,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,065,855 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,508,323 shares during the same period.