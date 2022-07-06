Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rubicon Technology Inc. [RBCN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rubicon Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RBCN] closed the trading session at $15.05 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.26, while the highest price level was $15.90. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Janel Corporation to Launch a Cash Tender Offer to Acquire a 45% Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. at $20 Per Share.

Immediately Following the Tender Offer Rubicon will distribute cash of $11 per share to its Stockholders.

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:RBCN) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Sale Agreement”) with Janel Corporation (Other OTC:JANL) (“Janel”), pursuant to which Janel will commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 45% of the outstanding shares of Rubicon’s common stock on a fully-diluted basis at a price of $20.00 per share. The offer price represents approximately 120% premium to the Company’s closing stock price on the NASDAQ of $9.10 on July 1, 2022. The Sale Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby have been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies. Janel’s obligation to complete the tender offer, among other things, is subject to the receipt of at least 35% of the outstanding shares of Rubicon’s common stock on a fully-diluted basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.78 percent and weekly performance of 63.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06K shares, RBCN reached to a volume of 5027701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Rubicon Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2014. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2014, representing the official price target for Rubicon Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RBCN stock. On March 28, 2014, analysts increased their price target for RBCN shares from 9.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technology Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBCN in the course of the last twelve months was 185.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 22.20.

Rubicon Technology Inc. [RBCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.76. With this latest performance, RBCN shares gained by 60.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.55 for Rubicon Technology Inc. [RBCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technology Inc. [RBCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.52 and a Gross Margin at +31.10. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48.

Rubicon Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rubicon Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $5 million, or 39.20% of RBCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBCN stocks are: BANDERA PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 258,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.28% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 96,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in RBCN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.68 million in RBCN stock with ownership of nearly -8.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubicon Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Rubicon Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RBCN] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 13,366 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 505,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBCN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,889 shares during the same period.