Uxin Limited [UXIN] Is Currently 24.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] gained 24.29% or 0.11 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 8673688 shares. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Uxin Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements for Financing Transaction of US$100 Million in Replacement of the Previously Announced Binding Term Sheet.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with an affiliate of an existing shareholder, Nio Capital, for the subscription of 714,285,714 senior convertible preferred shares of the Company for an aggregate amount of US$100 million, which will be paid in multiple installments. The completion of the transaction is subject to certain customary conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, the issuance of 714,285,714 senior convertible preferred shares will represent approximately 20% of the Company’s total issued ordinary shares on an as-converted and fully diluted basis, considering the anti-dilution adjustment to the previously issued preferred shares of the Company. The binding term sheet previously announced on May 16, 2022 has been replaced with the definitive agreements.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the financing transaction primarily to develop its Inspection and Reconditioning Plant in Hefei, expand its capacities to provide high quality used cars, and support its long-term business growth.

It opened the trading session at $0.4503, the shares rose to $0.567 and dropped to $0.4503, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UXIN points out that the company has recorded -64.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, UXIN reached to a volume of 8673688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5137, while it was recorded at 0.4718 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3737 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $38 million, or 45.10% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 41,282,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 11,444,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in UXIN stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $3.02 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,142,201 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,115,689 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 78,975,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,233,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,630 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,891 shares during the same period.