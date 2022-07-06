Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Is Currently 8.11 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 8.11%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Syros to Raise Approximately $190 Million Through Merger with TYME Technologies and Concurrent Private Placement.

Combined Company Will Operate as Syros Pharmaceuticals and Continue to Advance Syros’ Ongoing Clinical Programs.

Syros Expects to Have Cash Into 2025; At Least a Year Past SELECT-MDS-1 Pivotal Data.

Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is now -51.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TYME Stock saw the intraday high of $0.405 and lowest of $0.287 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.02, which means current price is +33.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 686.31K shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 26053177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has TYME stock performed recently?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2758, while it was recorded at 0.2763 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5435 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Insider trade positions for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.60% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,873,355, which is approximately -19.656% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,075,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 2,365,095 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,853,006 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 9,510,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,728,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,235 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 385,493 shares during the same period.