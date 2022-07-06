Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $13.64 billion, down -16.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] closed the trading session at $48.64 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.75, while the highest price level was $48.64. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Truist announces planned dividend increase following release of 2022 CCAR results.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today released the results of its annual company-run stress test, conducted in accordance with the regulations of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“Federal Reserve”) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available online at https://IR.Truist.com/other-filings.

Truist announces a planned 8% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.52 per common share from $0.48 per share following the completion of the 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) process. Truist’s dividends are subject to approval by its board of directors, which will consider the proposed dividend at its July meeting. If approved, the new quarterly dividend will take effect in the third quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.93 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 4947581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $59.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.13.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.13, while it was recorded at 48.01 for the last single week of trading, and 57.32 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 3.18%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,298 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,904,719, which is approximately 1.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,437,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.05 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 45,020,968 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 37,061,585 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 899,196,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,278,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,316,960 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,686 shares during the same period.