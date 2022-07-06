The Southern Company [SO] moved down -3.17: Why It’s Important

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a low on 07/05/22, posting a -3.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.82. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Georgia Power to launch single largest beneficial use project for coal ash in U.S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New project with Eco Material Technologies calls for coal ash to be removed at Plant Bowen and beneficially used for construction materials such as concrete .

Georgia Power announced today a landmark coal ash beneficial use project at Plant Bowen near Cartersville, Georgia, where millions of tons of stored ash will be excavated for use in concrete to construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Georgia – and throughout the Southeast. The project will be the single largest beneficial use project of its kind in the U.S., and the largest ever for Georgia Power.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5886598 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Southern Company stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $73.37 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5886598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $72, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SO stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 75 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.79, while it was recorded at 71.31 for the last single week of trading, and 68.03 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $47,782 million, or 63.00% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,645,885, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,533,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.59 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 19.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

797 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 47,085,706 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 37,615,795 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 568,592,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,294,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,287 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,165,632 shares during the same period.