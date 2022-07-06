The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently -1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] loss -1.89% or -0.91 points to close at $47.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4350486 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Kroger Delivery Arrives in Pleasant Prairie.

Kroger’s national fulfillment network expands with addition of Pleasant Prairie Customer Fulfillment Center.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced the official opening of the Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in the Village of Pleasant Prairie, WI, a city centrally located between Milwaukee and Chicago, powered by the Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO), engineering a model for the region, leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience for our customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northwest Indiana.

It opened the trading session at $48.38, the shares rose to $48.49 and dropped to $46.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KR points out that the company has recorded 4.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, KR reached to a volume of 4350486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $55.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.59, while it was recorded at 47.85 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $27,537 million, or 82.50% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,040,589, which is approximately 2.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,945,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.79 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

493 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 30,222,241 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 49,574,131 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 492,231,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,028,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,704,226 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,672,473 shares during the same period.