Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Revenue clocked in at $6.67 billion, down -22.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.72%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Tapestry’s Approach to Employee Growth and Wellbeing.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Tapestry, Inc.

We want our employees to love where they work. To create this positive environment, we uphold a culture that strives to improve work-life balance and the wellbeing of our employees. By investing in learning and development, we are strengthening our company and building and supporting future leaders.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock dropped by -26.54%. The one-year Tapestry Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.44. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.81 billion, with 259.90 million shares outstanding and 251.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 4465788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $46.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.20, while it was recorded at 31.22 for the last single week of trading, and 37.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 20.90%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,154 million, or 95.00% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,654,335, which is approximately 2.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,295,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.61 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $586.17 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 21,541,708 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 27,361,258 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 183,209,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,112,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,079,627 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,673,386 shares during the same period.