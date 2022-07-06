ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ring Energy Inc. [REI] – find out why.

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] traded at a low on 07/05/22, posting a -3.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire Stronghold’s Permian Basin Assets.

Immediately Accretive Transaction Expected to Nearly Double Production, Reserves and Projected Free Cash Flow.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire (the “Transaction”) the assets of privately-held Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC and Stronghold Energy II Royalties, LP (collectively, “Stronghold”). Stronghold’s operations are located primarily in Crane County, Texas and focused on the development of approximately 37,000 net acres in the Permian Basin’s Central Basin Platform (“CBP”). Stronghold is majority owned by Warburg Pincus, LLC, a leading growth investor (“Warburg Pincus”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5296056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ring Energy Inc. stands at 10.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.16%.

The market cap for REI stock reached $275.20 million, with 100.19 million shares outstanding and 79.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 5296056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has REI stock performed recently?

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -44.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.16 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.67. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48.

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

There are presently around $74 million, or 27.60% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,425,677, which is approximately 0.879% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,079,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in REI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.77 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 54.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 7,858,627 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,019,377 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,983,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,861,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,452,010 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 178,500 shares during the same period.