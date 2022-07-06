Quotient Limited [QTNT] Revenue clocked in at $38.50 million, down -90.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 5.83%. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Quotient Limited Announces Equity Awards.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced the scheduled grant of equity awards to Mr. Steven Zuiderwijk, who has been appointed as the Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2022.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted Mr. Zuiderwijk 112,780 performance-based restricted share units (PSUs) (the Sign-On PSUs), 67,668 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) (the Sign-On RSUs) and share options to purchase 45,112 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the Sign-On Options). Such grants were issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan and were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the inducement grant exception under the Nasdaq Rule 563(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to Mr. Zuiderwijk joining the Company as the Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer.

Quotient Limited stock is now -90.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.26 and lowest of $0.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.82, which means current price is +10.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 6845856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -25.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4159, while it was recorded at 0.2454 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5272 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.05.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -44.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$249,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $18 million, or 82.50% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 10,157,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in QTNT stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $2.22 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 4,761,302 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,262,742 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 63,093,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,117,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,240 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,443,107 shares during the same period.