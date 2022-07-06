NOV Inc. [NOV] Revenue clocked in at $5.82 billion, up 18.01% YTD: What’s Next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] price plunged by -5.38 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on June 9, 2022 that NOV Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

A sum of 4480943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. NOV Inc. shares reached a high of $16.45 and dropped to a low of $15.44 until finishing in the latest session at $15.99.

The one-year NOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.3. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Griffin Securities have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, NOV shares dropped by -20.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.17. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,534 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,565,035, which is approximately -5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,135,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.49 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $613.87 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 6.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 49,987,371 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 36,006,949 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 300,606,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,600,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,016,148 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 10,182,525 shares during the same period.