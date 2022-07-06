NiSource Inc. [NI] is 3.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] loss -4.99% or -1.5 points to close at $28.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4766188 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that NiSource companies launch chatbots and live chat to provide an improved customer experience.

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO customers can now get immediate answers to core questions, including how to enroll in payment plans, view usage and find a payment location.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is announcing the launch of chatbots and live chat technologies by its operating companies. The chatbots and live chat are available on the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO websites and on their mobile apps.

It opened the trading session at $29.90, the shares rose to $29.96 and dropped to $28.265, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NI points out that the company has recorded 3.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, NI reached to a volume of 4766188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $29 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on NI stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.79, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 28.02 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 7.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $11,462 million, or 95.40% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,613,623, which is approximately 10.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,399,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $906.75 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 59.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

276 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 46,419,908 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 44,255,540 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 290,759,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,434,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,335 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,395,800 shares during the same period.