NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $3.50

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.30 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on June 8, 2022 that NewAge, Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Utah-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic alternatives including available financing alternatives, a potential financial restructuring or a reorganization, merger, sale or other strategic transaction.

The Company has retained Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisors to assist with the strategic review process. In addition, the Company has retained Lawrence Perkins and SierraConstellation Partners, LLC to serve as Chief Restructuring Officer of the Company at the request of the Company’s Board to assist management with the preparation of financial information, stakeholder communication and evaluation of cash flow generation capabilities in anticipation of the strategic review process.

NewAge Inc. stock has also loss -4.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBEV stock has declined by -52.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.71% and lost -74.71% year-on date.

The market cap for NBEV stock reached $36.63 million, with 151.41 million shares outstanding and 143.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, NBEV reached a trading volume of 8821806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBEV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, NBEV shares dropped by -25.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3432, while it was recorded at 0.2436 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8344 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.46. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.08.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$34,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 23.50% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,656,587, which is approximately -1.058% of the company’s market cap and around 2.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,335,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in NBEV stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 65.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 3,377,234 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,048,744 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,782,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,208,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,849 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,501,546 shares during the same period.