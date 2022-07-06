New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] is 7.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] traded at a high on 07/05/22, posting a 11.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.49. The company report on July 5, 2022 that New Oriental to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27, 2022.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on July 27, 2022. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on July 27, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on July 27, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6076857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at 8.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.11%.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $3.84 billion, with 170.95 million shares outstanding and 147.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 6076857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $29.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $14 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 35 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.80.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.43. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 67.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.84 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $2,266 million, or 65.30% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,967,682, which is approximately -1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 8,743,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.71 million in EDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $150.07 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 51.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 32,485,673 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 19,540,863 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 60,094,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,120,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,195 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 11,846,598 shares during the same period.