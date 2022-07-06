Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 34.96B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 8.52% on the last trading session, reaching $120.42 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2022 that CORRECTION – Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature.

Zoom One is a new offering that brings together options for persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more into a single, secure and scalable package.

All-new translation feature allows meetings to be translated between English and any of the 10 languages, or from those languages into English.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 299.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.96 billion with the latest information. ZM stock price has been found in the range of $108.41 to $120.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 5283029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $167.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $157 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.72.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.04, while it was recorded at 112.87 for the last single week of trading, and 164.89 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $17,019 million, or 60.80% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,117,999, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,485,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 2.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 25,118,990 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 26,698,655 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 101,548,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,366,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,374,754 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 2,393,885 shares during the same period.