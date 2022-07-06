Market cap of Precigen Inc. [PGEN] reaches 319.76M – now what?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] gained 14.89% or 0.21 points to close at $1.62 with a heavy trading volume of 22725721 shares. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Precigen Enters into Agreement to Divest Non-Healthcare Subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Precigen enters into agreement to sell wholly-owned subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics to URUS for $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out over two years; close expected in Q3 2022 –.

– Transaction, upon closing, will solidify balance sheet and the Company intends to pay the senior convertible notes when due in July 2023 –.

It opened the trading session at $1.51, the shares rose to $1.78 and dropped to $1.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGEN points out that the company has recorded -56.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, PGEN reached to a volume of 22725721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for PGEN stock

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.55. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3402, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8733 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.84 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.08.

Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $202 million, or 69.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 83,465,566, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,795,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in PGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.19 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 13,239,351 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,504,058 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 119,837,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,580,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,868,653 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 671,919 shares during the same period.