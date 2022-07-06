Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] reaches 6.61B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.68 at the close of the session, down -4.16%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:.

Reported first-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $187 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $340 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 3.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.96 and lowest of $9.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.10, which means current price is +3.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 6806498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 6.53%.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,198 million, or 44.50% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 58,378,767, which is approximately 11.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 25,070,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.21 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $226.5 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 29,932,472 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 35,945,073 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 250,785,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,663,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,609 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,873,422 shares during the same period.