Market cap of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] reaches 21.50M – now what?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] price surged by 7.96 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Data for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

JATENZO is the first FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that new data for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) will be presented in the form of an abstract at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta June 11-14, 2022.

A sum of 6156225 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.08M shares. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.437 and dropped to a low of $0.367 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

The one-year CRXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.35. The average equity rating for CRXT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38.

CRXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, CRXT shares dropped by -18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5104, while it was recorded at 0.3978 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3314 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 33.80% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 174,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in CRXT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34000.0 in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 254,917 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,054,410 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 194,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,503,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,096 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,045,423 shares during the same period.