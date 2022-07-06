Market Analysts see ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] gained 40.85% or 0.14 points to close at $0.48 with a heavy trading volume of 11623993 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.3486, the shares rose to $0.576 and dropped to $0.3486, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNET points out that the company has recorded -52.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 150.83K shares, CNET reached to a volume of 11623993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for CNET stock

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.56. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 44.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3727, while it was recorded at 0.3711 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8423 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 25,139, which is approximately -69.063% of the company’s market cap and around 20.58% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 20,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly -77.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 21,583 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 324,295 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 251,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,583 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 138,576 shares during the same period.