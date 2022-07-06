Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] falling to $209. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 2.28% or 3.12 points to close at $139.84 with a heavy trading volume of 7610769 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Boeing Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Maps Sustainable Aerospace Progress.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Report further defines sustainability goals, adds key metrics to transparently measure progress.

It opened the trading session at $135.88, the shares rose to $141.79 and dropped to $135.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded -31.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, BA reached to a volume of 7610769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $275, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BA stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 224 to 272.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.48, while it was recorded at 138.49 for the last single week of trading, and 188.22 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $45,166 million, or 55.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.43 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,006 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,533,674 shares. Additionally, 964 investors decreased positions by around 14,471,023 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 288,975,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,980,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,510,913 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 2,921,783 shares during the same period.