Market Analysts see Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gaining to $116. Time to buy?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] traded at a low on 07/05/22, posting a -5.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.67. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Nutrien Announces Plans to Increase Fertilizer Production Capability and Return Additional Capital to Shareholders.

Ramping up potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2025 and planning for approximately $2 billion in additional share repurchases in 2022.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it plans to increase fertilizer production capability in response to structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets. The company is hosting a virtual investor update meeting today at 10:30 am EDT and will provide details on its strategic growth and capital allocation plans at this event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4597222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutrien Ltd. stands at 4.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $53.19 billion, with 552.64 million shares outstanding and 550.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 4597222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $116.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $87 to $112, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NTR stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 68 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.34, while it was recorded at 80.09 for the last single week of trading, and 82.16 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $27,713 million, or 67.89% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,332,864, which is approximately -1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,370,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.46 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 50,953,674 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 55,107,932 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 243,756,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,818,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,084,628 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226,566 shares during the same period.