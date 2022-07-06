Market Analysts see DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] falling to $60. Time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.89%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock dropped by -31.23%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.15. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.97 billion, with 512.00 million shares outstanding and 508.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 6220102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $86.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.35, while it was recorded at 55.63 for the last single week of trading, and 72.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,150 million, or 74.70% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,987,011, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,216,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -18.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 18,218,673 shares. Additionally, 632 investors decreased positions by around 22,877,366 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 326,934,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,030,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,506 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 4,456,400 shares during the same period.