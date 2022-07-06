Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell -37.56% so far this year. What now?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $10.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces Long-Term Primary Apparel Partnership with the University of Southern California.

The global apparel manufacturer will expand USC’s retail footprint and create enhanced retail presentations with new 10-year agreement.

HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, today announced a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Southern California (USC). The 10-year agreement gives HBI exclusive rights in the mass and mid-tier retail channels to develop consumer-driven collections of fan apparel that will expand the University’s retail footprint.

Hanesbrands Inc. represents 350.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. HBI stock price has been found in the range of $10.00 to $10.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 4753119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on HBI stock. On July 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.80, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $3,208 million, or 93.70% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,582,047, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,394,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.55 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $246.2 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 32,013,473 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 24,305,578 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 256,636,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,955,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,688,019 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,848,082 shares during the same period.