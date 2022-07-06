Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell -31.79% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $2.66 on 07/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.60, while the highest price level was $2.86. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 27, 2022 and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board.

A total of 138,713,814 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.48 percent of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.79 percent and weekly performance of -17.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 8991031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.13. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $247 million, or 35.63% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,690,608, which is approximately 4.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 13,036,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.2 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.14 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 4.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 13,618,581 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,360,600 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 62,421,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,401,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,643 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,486 shares during the same period.