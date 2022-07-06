Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $9

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] gained 4.12% or 0.03 points to close at $0.83 with a heavy trading volume of 6643163 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Mustang Bio Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted to MB-106, a CD20-targeted, Autologous CAR T Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.

Multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-NHL and CLL under Mustang’s IND now open to enrollment.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to MB-106, Mustang’s CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (“WM” or “Waldenstrom”), a rare type of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“B-NHL”). MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (“Fred Hutch”) to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-NHLs and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”).

It opened the trading session at $0.80, the shares rose to $1.07 and dropped to $0.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FBIO points out that the company has recorded -66.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 713.90K shares, FBIO reached to a volume of 6643163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBIO shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortress Biotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on FBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Biotech Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

Trading performance analysis for FBIO stock

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, FBIO shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9162, while it was recorded at 0.8332 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0004 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.21 and a Gross Margin at +49.54. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.84.

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Biotech Inc. go to 25.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

There are presently around $29 million, or 33.80% of FBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,842,525, which is approximately -2.68% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,674,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in FBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 million in FBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO] by around 4,713,042 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,248,516 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,740,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,701,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBIO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,946,984 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 347,602 shares during the same period.